Singer-actor Harry Styles was hit in the face with an object during a performance in Austria, recently. The former One Direction singer, 29, was seen wincing in pain on stage before bending over while clutching his face in his hands.

Video footage shared online from the gig in Vienna shows the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker walking across the stage before an item flies through the air and strikes him near his eye, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The incident follows a worrying trend of entertainers being pelted on stage with object, with pop star Bebe Rexha injured in New York last month.

Harry was performing at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria’s capital city on Saturday, as the star’s lengthy Love On Tour continues across the world. Fans in the crowd have since recalled the moment and praised their hero for continuing with the show.

Myriam, a fan from Germany who was at the Vienna show, said the former X Factor star was hit after he sang Sign Of The Times, the first song of the encore. She told PA: “He still kept touching his face a lot. It looked like it hurt very much. It seems like he had to collect himself and then he turned back to us and kept performing.”

The fan added that it “shook” her a lot witnessing the incident happen a few metres away from her, adding: “I want this never to happen to him again. As it’s happened too many times already now.”

Harry, who split from Olivia Wilde earlier this year, has previously been affected by fans throwing items on stage and last month he was hit in the face by a bunch of flowers during his gig in Cardiff.

