Harry Styles opens up on his journey to embrace his sexuality

Singer Harry Styles has embarked on a journey in an effort to figure out and get comfortable with his sexuality.

Dressed in a gender-fluid outfit of feathers and fur, the singer and actor, 28, made the admission in a cover interview with the new issue of Rolling Stone magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it,” ex-One Direction member Styles, who is dating actress Olivia Wilde, 38, said while discussing playing gay policeman Tom Burgess in the new romantic drama ‘My Policeman’.

“To him (Tom), ‘My Policeman’ is a very human story. It’s not like, ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

The singer added, even though he is hard working, he isn’t perfect, saying, “I’d like to think I’m open, and probably quite stubborn, too, and willing to be vulnerable. I can be selfish sometimes, but I’d like to think that I’m a caring person.”

Styles said one of his struggles with fame is dealing with fans who try to get close to him when he simply wants to be a musician.

He added, “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

