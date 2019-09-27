Harry Styles pays homage to the ’70s

London, Sep 30 (IANS) Singer Harry Styles paid homage to the 1970s by donning flared jeans and a vibrant jumper.

Styles, 25, stayed out until 4 a.m. after a night with friends in London on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The One Direction star started his night in The Araki Restaurant in Mayfair with two friends. He left the spot at 11 p.m. and headed to the Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone, before sneaking out a back door at 4 a.m.

The heavily-inked singer teased at his toned chest in a low-cut orange sweater with the sleeves rolled up around his wrists. His bottom half was seventies-inspired, as the stylish crooner donned a pair of flared blue jeans and a pair of white tasseled loafers.

He looked fresh faced despite his nearly nine-hour flight from Miami.

–IANS

nn/vin