Harry Styles postpones first Chicago show following crew and band members’ illness

Former ‘One Direction’ member Harry Styles’ six-night stint of shows in Chicago for his Love on Tour tour was scheduled to start on Thursday but the singer postponed the first show “out of an abundance of caution”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The United Centre in Chicago, the venue put up a tweet saying, “Tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Centre has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness.”

As per ‘People’, Styles, 28, has not posted an update on his personal social channels, and his current health status is unclear. He is scheduled to play through October 15 in Chicago before heading to Inglewood, California.

Prior to Chicago, the most recent stop on the singer’s tour was in Austin, Texas. During one of the shows at the Moody Centre, Styles spotted a young girl in the crowd holding a sign that read, “SKIPPED DAYCARE TO BE HERE (sic).” He shared a sweet moment with the audience member, who was attending her first concert.

‘People’ further states that upon reading the sign, according to footage from the concert posted to TikTok, Styles said to the young fan, “Hello! Are you having a good time?” He gave a thumbs-up gesture to the fan, who seemingly responded with one of her own, as the “As It Was” singer exclaimed, “Look at that tiny thumb!”

