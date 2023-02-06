ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Harry Styles says he doesn’t believe in any such thing as ‘Best Music’

Harry Styles took home album of the year and Best Pop Vocal Album honour at the recently concluded Grammy Awards.

After the ceremony, he spoke with Variety and said that he disagrees with the idea of ‘Best Music’ and that musicians never make a track with the intention of bagging the ‘Best Music’ award. Like every artistic expression music too comes from heart and then moves outwards as it connects with the audience.

The ‘As It Was’ singer told Variety: “A lot of different times in my life, I’ve listened to a lot of people in this category when I’m alone. I think on nights like tonight, it’s important to remember that there’s no such thing as ‘best’ in music. I don’t think anyone of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what’s going to get us one of these. This is really, really kind. I’m so, so grateful.”

