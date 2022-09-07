Former One Direction member and actor Harry Styles says he doesn’t know what he is doing in the acting industry.

Despite playing a lead role in the new movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, the pop superstar confesses that he feels out of his comfort zone as an actor, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Music I’ve done a lot longer so I’m a bit more comfortable. What I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing,” he told reporters at the Venice Film Festival.

The ‘As It Was’ singer explained that he considers music and acting to be “opposite in a lot of ways”, but he embraces the “fun” sense of the unknown that comes with both professions.

Harry, 28, said, “making music is a really personal thing”.

“There are aspects of acting where you’re drawing from experiences a bit, but for the most part you’re pretending to play someone else. That’s what I find the most interesting about it. They can aid each other in a way.

“Any time you get to view the world through a different lens, it can help to create whichever way it goes. I find it really different. I think the fun part is that you never know what you’re doing in either one of them,” he adds.

Harry shared that he plans to combine both music and acting going forward.

“I feel very lucky I get to do something I love as a job. I feel like being able to explore this has made me feel even luckier I get to do two things I really enjoy.

“In terms of the future… I enjoy both. It’s all fun to play in both worlds and see how they affect each other,” the popstar concludes.

20220907-095801