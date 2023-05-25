ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Harry Styles stops concert to urge fan to dump boyfriend who she claims cheated on her

NewsWire
0
0

A shocked Harry Styles paused his concert to urge a fan to dump her boyfriend after she claimed he cheated on her.

Concert-goer Cecilia Cavalcanti went to Harry’s ‘Love on Tour’ concert in Munich, Germany, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The 21-year-old found herself at the front of the standing section and held up a sign that read: “He cheated. Should I forgive him?”

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Harry noticed the sign while taking questions from fans during the incredible gig and read it out to the stadium. The audience immediately began booing while screaming out “No!”

However, Cecilia told Harry that her boyfriend told her he was “sorry” for cheating on her.

Almost 70,000 fans chanted “dump him” while the Watermelon Sugar singer asked more questions.

“Who is this person, how long have you been together?” Harry asked, with Cecilia responding: “He’s a good boyfriend, almost five years, he says he’s sorry.”

Harry dramatically questioned: “Why, Floor [boyfriend], why, was it worth it to throw it all away? Is he here tonight?”

The boyfriend was ‘working’ and wasn’t able to attend the concert with her.

“That’s unfortunate because I have some questions,” Harry added.

He went on to tell her to do whatever made her happy but explained: “You deserve someone who treats you with respect and honesty.”

20230525-113403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Succession’ favourite Matthew Macfadyen added to ‘Deadpool 3’

    Demi Moore, daughters pose with spiritual figure Mata Amritanandamayi

    Dwayne Johnson: Black Adam won’t be in ‘First Chapter’ of James...

    Leonardo DiCaprio praises Assam govt for zero rhino poaching