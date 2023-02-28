ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Harry Styles teams up with charity to end US gun violence

Singer Harry Styles has been praised after donating a huge sum to a charity dedicated to helping eradicate gun violence across the United States of America.

The musician teamed up with Everytown for Gun Safety during his tour across North America which included a string of sell-out shows at Los Angeles’ Forum arena, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Harry’s partnership with the charity came just days after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas on May 24, 2022, which saw 22 people, including the shooter, lose their lives. It emerged that Harry, 29, and his tour promoters, Live Nation had donated $1 million in proceeds from Love On Tour to Everytown Support in order to fund education and research.

The ‘Boyfriends’ singer also met fans from the Students Demand Action across 44 shows in the US including cities such as Chicago and Austin.

As per Mirror.co.uk, during his concerts at the Moody Centre in Austin, Texas, the venue placed a T-shirt on each seat in the stadium promoting the organisation as well as a donation of $100,000.

Styles has also been praised on social media, with one person saying: “I really admire how outspoken @Harry_Styles has been on a number of issues. There are so many reasons to like this guy.”

20230228-134804

