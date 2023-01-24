ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Harsh Goenka says judges on ‘Shark Tank India’ reminds him of the movie ‘Jaws’

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said that the sharks or the judges on the business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ reminds him of the 1975 American thriller movie ‘Jaws’ and also shared how their businesses are running in losses.

He tweeted, “I enjoy #SharkTankIndia as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs. But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie ‘Jaws’ and bleeding.”

The second season of ‘Shark Tank India’ is judged by Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain.

He also shared details about the profits made by this company through a picture of FY22 (Financial Year) profit after tax of the companies owned by these sharks.

Earlier also, a social media user has mentioned in his blog that the sharks are facing losses and the show never worked for him.

He wrote in his blog: “Shark Tank India has never worked for me as a show from its first season, unlike its US counterpart. In the US version of the show, every judge (Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary) is running businesses that actually turn a profit instead of riding on VC money or drowning in huge losses.”

‘Shark Tank India 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

