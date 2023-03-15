ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Harsh Gujral: Could not crack interviews, but I cracked the best jokes

A well-known comedian, YouTuber, and TV personality Harsh Gujral shared how his dream of becoming a doctor ended in making a career in comedy.

He said: “My dad is a lawyer, so he wanted me to become a lawyer whereas my mother is a teacher and she wanted me to be a teacher, but I had a childhood dream of becoming a doctor.”

“Nothing worked out and I ended up doing BTech. I completed my degree, but I could not crack any interviews. However, I successfully cracked the best jokes and that is how I am here today,” added Harsh.

The ace stand-up comedian is known for his hilarious acts and during his live performances he engages the audience by asking questions. Born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh he started his career as a comedian in 2015 while working as a data engineer. He keeps doing shows within the country as well as abroad.

Harsh appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with digital stars like MC Stan, Bhuvan Bam, and Dolly Singh. They entertained the audience with their hilarious conversation and jokes.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

