Harsh Nagar enjoys shooting for wedding sequence in ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’

TV actor Harsh Nagar, who is known for his roles in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’ and ‘Kartik Purnima’ and is currently seen as Ayushman in the show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’, talked about the wedding sequence in the show and how the story is going to take turn after he ties the knot with his childhood love, Kavya (played by Priyanka Dhavale).

Harsh said: “It is indeed a very special moment for fans of Kavya and Ayushman, and I am very excited to see how they will react to the upcoming episodes that will showcase all the festivities of the wedding.”

He added that they both are enjoying shooting for the entire sequence and even did a pre-wedding photoshoot. He is enjoying dressing up as a groom and getting the special treatment on the sets.

“We even did a pre-wedding photoshoot, but there is more to this than meets the eye. One thing is for sure, the audience will love the track. As for me, I am enjoying the whole ‘groom treatment’ on set,” he concluded.

‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

