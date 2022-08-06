Indian pacer Harshal Patel has been suffering from a side strain and is all set to miss the Asia Cup and is also a doubtful starter for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

The India squad is expected to be announced on August 8 for the Asia Cup and Harshal, who is known for variety and deception in his bowling, might not be considered for the selection.

The 31-year old pacer is currently with the Indian team on the West Indies and US tour for the five-match T20I series but hasn’t played any of the four games till now.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the side strain injury needs four to six weeks of rest and rehab and Harshal’s chances of World Cup participation will depend on how fast he recovers and on return from the US. He will be asked to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Harshal, who has played 17 T20Is since his debut in November last year, has not played since July 10, when India played England at Nottingham. His absence could provide a good opportunity for Deepak Chahar, who has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury since February but picked for the three-ODI Zimbabwe series later this month.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are also set to be back in the mix for the Asia Cup, which will be held in UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Notably, both Kohli and Rahul have missed the West Indies series for different reasons — Rahul was down with Covid-19 and Kohli asked for the rest.

20220806-224602