INDIA

Harshdeep Kaur pairs with Mukti Mohan for her single ‘Waah Sajna’

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Harshdeep Kaur has joined forces with performer Mukti Mohan for her upcoming single ‘Waah Sajna’, and this collaboration promises to be a harmonious blend of artistic excellence, seamlessly merging the realms of music and dance.

‘Waah Sajna’, a Sufi-pop song delves into the themes of gratitude, self-love, and acceptance, carrying a profound message of finding divinity within oneself rather than in external pursuits.

Harshdeep’s soul-stirring vocals, combined with Gulraj Singh’s evocative composition and lyrics penned by Jagmeet Bal, make ‘Waah Sajna’ a truly enchanting composition.

The song’s unique quality lies in its ability to resonate with individuals of all age groups, allowing listeners to interpret its meaning in accordance with their own thoughts and experiences.

Although rooted in the Sufi tradition, the music of ‘Waah Sajna’ presents a fresh and contemporary sound that is both immersive and unforgettable.

Accompanying the powerful composition is an exquisite music video featuring Mukti. Directed by Shubh Mukherjee, the music video promises to add a visual dimension to the song, enhancing its impact and creating an even deeper connection with the audience.

2023071237795

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Without press, judiciary would be ineffective: Kerala HC judge

    Shameful attack, says Amarinder on Pegasus spyware scandal

    Twitter bans record over 11 lakh accounts for policy violations in...

    Distribution & logistics platform Ripplr raises $40mn to expand footprint