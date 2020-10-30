Harshvardhan Rane finally opens up about his break-up with Kim Sharma

Harshvardhan Rane has finally broken his silence on his break up with Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma. A lot has been spoken about the unfortunate break-up for a while. The duo, who had seemed quite serious about each other parted ways over a year ago. But they remained tight-lipped about it so far. In a recent interview, Rane blamed his ‘DNA’ for the breakup.

Talking to a news channel, the actor said, “What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth. I really went through one of my best times. I think it is my DNA, it is my wiring, that I would like to blame,” he said.

Joking about his break up, he quoted dialogue from the 2006-film Rang De Basanti. “There’s a dialogue in Rang De Basanti – azadi meri dulhan hai, vaise hi main bolunga ki cinema meri dulhan hai (Freedom is my wife, similarly cinema is my wife).”

Known to be one of the hottest couples of B-town, Kim and Harshvardhan have never shied away from their relationship status. However, on April 19, Harshvardhan shared a cryptic picture on Instagram, with a message written over it that read: “K Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing and much more. God bless you and God bless me too. Bye. H (sic)”

In an interview in 2018, when Harshvardhan Rane was asked about his equation with Kim and he said, “I will say I am a very open person. There’s nothing to hide, I have never been a person to hide anything. Of course, I am in a relationship but it’s a personal space.”

Harshvardhan Rane also said, “There’s nothing to deny obviously, we are seen everywhere. We haven’t kept anything hidden till now. Since this is not work-related, I don’t know how to talk about it much, or what to discuss it.”

“I am a private person. And as far as the other person is concerned, I have to respect them. Barring that, where I go, whether it’s the jungles and stuff, it’s out there. I ran away from my home at a young age, have worked in a cyber cafe and STD booth, I don’t have anything to hide,” Harshvardhan further added.