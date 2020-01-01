Harshvardhan Rane tests Covid positive

Harshvardhan Rane has tested Covid positive. The Bollywood actor says he is now in isolation for 10 days.

Harshvardhan took to Twitter and posted a long note sharing that he had fever and stomach ache. He captioned the post saying: “Tested Corona Positive.”

Tested Corona Positive pic.twitter.com/nlXa7IAc3w — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) October 5, 2020

In the note, he wrote: “Hi lovely people, So I had fever and a stomach ache, and went to a hospital to get an opinion. They said it’s mostly viral fever as lungs are super healthy and no other symptoms, and performed a routine covid test just to rule it out.”

“My aarogya setu app now says I am Covid positive! Okay then, guess its 10 days of isolation from here on.”

Harshavrdhan had an announcement to make and shared that he had put it on hold for 10 more days.

“Had some good news for you guys but guess it will have to wait for 10 more days! So see you on the other side with some great news, and good health!!! Ps- Please dont worry and please please don’t send me ‘Whatsapp university’ remedies. Just send your love to the Taish team.”

Bejoy Nambiar’s “Taish” stars Harshvardhan along with Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Neha Sharma, Zoa Morani, Jim Sarbh and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The film is slated for an OTT release.