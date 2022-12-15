Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Punjab’s Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday made a plea to the Central government, asking it to name the national tribute to the sacrifice of the great Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh “in a manner that it symbolises Panthic values and is in sync with the sentiments and heritage of Khalsa Panth”.

She requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to heed the reservations of Sikhs’ supreme body Akal Takht Sahib and accept the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)’s recommendation to name it as “Shabibzade Shahadat Diwas” to resonate with Sikh ethos.

Thanking the PM for personally ensuring that “a historic omission” is undone by paying a national tribute to the Chhote Sahibzadas’ sacrifice against fanaticism, religious intolerance and persecution, including forcible conversions, Harsimrat said she and her party gratefully acknowledge the sensitivity shown by the Prime Minister in this regard.

She, however, said the nomenclature needs to reflect this sensitivity.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, she said while the Sikh quom gratefully acknowledges the Prime Minister’s “noble gesture”, it has legitimate reservations about its nomenclature, “Veer Bal Diwas”, because they were not normal children.

“As I know that the government’s intention in this regard is positive and pious, it shouldn’t be difficult for it to revisit the nomenclature issue and resolve it to the satisfaction of the community directly in perspective,” added the former Union minister.

