Actor Harssh A. Singh was recently seen in popular series ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ where he played the pivotal character of ‘Dr Farookh Romani’.

Speaking about his role, Harssh says: “‘Dr Farookh Romani’ is a surgeon, a perfect and copybook surgeon. According to him, people like the characters played by Konkona Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina are running havoc in Bombay General Hospital, while he plays by the book.”

He further elaborates about the preparation work for the role: “Like most of my characters, I actually wrote a three-page biography of him, his life, childhood, how and why he became a doctor. That helped me get into the character. The medical procedures were part of extensive workshops that were held during the table reads and at the set, days before the shoot. All of us from the cast Satyajeet Dubey to Natasha to Mrunmayee had learned basic surgical procedures before the shoot. I already knew CPR. It was incredibly detailed and hard, but so much fun.”

26/11 was a horrifying day for all Mumbaikars. Harssh recalls those painful moments and says: “I was the programming head of a radio station Radio City 91.1 during that time. I was in shock. The truth is that we were not clear about what was going on till early morning. So, I rushed to the radio station at 4 in the morning, and all we did was keep people calm. We had planned dinner at Leopold’s that night, but for some reason we cancelled. I just kept thinking how much hatred can a human being carry and how does this violence serve any purpose at all.”

This year Harssh also appeared in ‘State Of Siege: Temple Attack’ in which he has played a pivotal role. For obvious reasons he is satisfied with his stint on OTT platforms.

He adds: “Finally I am getting the kind of roles that I want to do. I remember there were some serious date issues with ‘State Of Siege: Temple Attack’, so I told them to recast the role, but Ken Ghosh the director of the film insisted that it had to be me. That felt so good.”

“Honestly I don’t distinguish between the mediums. I will do character-oriented stuff anywhere, TV, OTT, films, anything. Like recently I did a short film called ‘Green Room: Thehrav’ and it won the audience award at the Cannes Film Festival. I am beyond thrilled. So as long as it’s fun, it’s fresh and it makes you think, or create something different, I’m ok with whatever medium I get,” he concludes.

–IANS

ila/kr