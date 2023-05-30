Sri Venkateshwar Cricket Academy beat Dwarka Thunder by 92 runs in the Harveer Memorial Under-13 Cricket tournament, here on Tuesday.

In a 25-over match, Sri Venkateshwar academy won the toss and elected to bat first and posted a total of 221 for the loss of 8 wickets in 25 overs with the help of Sai Kaustubh’s brilliant knock of 131 runs.

Chasing the huge target of 222 runs, Dwarka Thunder Cricket Academy were bundled out for the score of 129 runs in 22.2 overs.

After shining with the bat, Kaustubh displayed his skills with the ball and picked up two wickets. He was adjudged Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

Dr Manisha Sharma, Principal Venkateshwar International School and Nishu Pandey awarded Sai Kaustubh with the trophy and wished him a bright future.

20230530-165402