SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Harveer Memorial U-13: Sri Venkateshwar Cricket Academy register thumping win

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Venkateshwar Cricket Academy beat Dwarka Thunder by 92 runs in the Harveer Memorial Under-13 Cricket tournament, here on Tuesday.

In a 25-over match, Sri Venkateshwar academy won the toss and elected to bat first and posted a total of 221 for the loss of 8 wickets in 25 overs with the help of Sai Kaustubh’s brilliant knock of 131 runs.

Chasing the huge target of 222 runs, Dwarka Thunder Cricket Academy were bundled out for the score of 129 runs in 22.2 overs.

After shining with the bat, Kaustubh displayed his skills with the ball and picked up two wickets. He was adjudged Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

Dr Manisha Sharma, Principal Venkateshwar International School and Nishu Pandey awarded Sai Kaustubh with the trophy and wished him a bright future.

20230530-165402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PCB begin search for new women’s team coach after David Hemp...

    Jasprit Bumrah regains top spot in ICC ODI rankings for bowlers

    IPL 2023: We are still learning with these new conditions, says...

    Virat Kohli opening the batting is definitely a big option for...