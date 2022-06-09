Harry Weinstein Hollywood’s most infamous producer who is at the moment serving a prison sentence of 23 years has once again been charged with indecent assault, this time from a woman in UK.

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, these criminal charges were authorised by UK’s Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division. The charge was brought forward on Wednesday, June 8.

The two charges that have been brought forward now, date back to incidents that took place between the July 31 and August 31 in London. The woman who was assaulted at the time is now in her 50s.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, is said to have made a statement. It said, “Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

For the unversed, over 100 women including several famous actresses accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct which dated back to several decades ago and bringing him to justice fuelled the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse.

Weinstein has already pleaded not guilty in an LA courtroom where he was charged with seven counts of sexual assault and four counts of rape all coming from different criminal cases in California. This is in addition to the 23-year prison sentence he is currently serving for previous criminal convictions in New York.

As per the present report, following the Weinstein scandal which made headlines in 2017, the British police in October 2017 said they were investigating nearly seven allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein along with looking into varied separate incidents that were alleged to have occurred from the 80s to 2015 in London as well in and around Britain.

Officers stated that they were investigating these accusations coming from victims under their self-entitled arm, called, ‘Operation Kaguyak’.