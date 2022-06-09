ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Harvey Weinstein faces two more counts of indecent assault on a British woman

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
4

Harry Weinstein Hollywood’s most infamous producer who is at the moment serving a prison sentence of 23 years has once again been charged with indecent assault, this time from a woman in UK.

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, these criminal charges were authorised by UK’s Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division. The charge was brought forward on Wednesday, June 8.

The two charges that have been brought forward now, date back to incidents that took place between the July 31 and August 31 in London. The woman who was assaulted at the time is now in her 50s.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, is said to have made a statement. It said, “Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

For the unversed, over 100 women including several famous actresses accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct which dated back to several decades ago and bringing him to justice fuelled the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse.

Weinstein has already pleaded not guilty in an LA courtroom where he was charged with seven counts of sexual assault and four counts of rape all coming from different criminal cases in California. This is in addition to the 23-year prison sentence he is currently serving for previous criminal convictions in New York.

As per the present report, following the Weinstein scandal which made headlines in 2017, the British police in October 2017 said they were investigating nearly seven allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein along with looking into varied separate incidents that were alleged to have occurred from the 80s to 2015 in London as well in and around Britain.

Officers stated that they were investigating these accusations coming from victims under their self-entitled arm, called, ‘Operation Kaguyak’.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Makers of Ravi Teja’s ‘Ravanasura’ release Sushanth’s look on his b’day

    ‘MasterChef Australia 13’ judge Andy Allen on why Indian cuisine always...

    Aamir Khan Productions denies littering Ladakh location during ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’...

    PGA Awards: ‘CODA,’ ‘Succession’ win top honours