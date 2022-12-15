Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind was arrested on Thursday in Rohtak on charges of creating a ruckus in the University of Health Sciences and thrashing a government official of the Department of Medical Education and Research.

Jaihind, along with a few others, had gone to the university to verify the documents of aspirant candidates for the posts of nurses in the state.

According to police, Jaihind, who was accompanied by Rohtak PGIMS chief security officer Ishwar Sharma, forcibly entered the College of Pharmacy at Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences on Wednesday and assaulted an official.

A video of the brawl between the officer Amit Sindhu, Deputy Registrar, Directorate of Medical Education and Research, and a group led by Jaihind has gone viral.

The police registered a case against Jaihind and his accomplice Ishwar Sharma on charges of rioting, assault, preventing a government servant from performing official duty, trespass and criminal intimidation.

The police registered a case against Jaihind and Sharma on the basis of a complaint lodged by Sindhu.

Before his arrest, Jaihind told the media that he had gone to the college following complaints of preference being given to outsiders over Haryana candidates.

20221215-150007