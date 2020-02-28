Haryana allocates paltry Rs 12 cr to curb pollution

Gurugram, Feb 29 (IANS) Despite being home to some of the most polluted cities, like Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat and Hisar, the Haryana government doesn’t seem to be concerned.

The best example of this could be that the state government has allocated only Rs 12 crore in the budget for 2020-21 to tackle pollution.

Chief Minister Manohal Lal Khattar had earlier said at the convocation ceremony of private university the BJP-JJP government was serious about combating air pollution.

“Increasing road traffic, industrial growth and construction are some of the known reasons of high pollution in cities, like Gurugram and Faridabad. We are working hard to make air clean,” Khattar said.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), Gurugram is the seventh most polluted city in the world.

Pointing to the reason, Kushagra Dixit, head of the department at the Amity University, said, due to low wind speed in the NCR the natural dispersal of toxic gasses and fine particles generated by the vehicles, industrial units and construction was low

However, that’s an expert’s view. What government feels gets reflected in the budgetary allocation.

