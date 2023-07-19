INDIA

Haryana allocates Rs 25 crore for road safety steps

The Fund Management Committee under the Haryana Road Safety Fund Rules, held a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, on Wednesday and approved over Rs 25 crore for road safety measures in the state.

Out of the total approved amount, the committee has allocated funds of Rs 12.50 crore for the installation of an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) speed detection system and Rs 5.40 crore for the procurement of 30 light recovery vans and other road safety equipment.

The Chief Secretary said Rs 5.6 crore has been allocated to districts for the procurement of essential safety equipment, including winter jackets, reflector jackets, raincoats with reflectors, baton lights, dresses with caps, digital diversion boards, portable speed breakers, and road safety-related literature and brochures.

Additionally, measures such as audio clip distribution, road safety campaigns, rallies, marathons, cow belts, triangles, social media campaigns, advance signboards, road safety tournaments, and other road safety equipment will be undertaken, he added.

Divulging details of the allocated Rs 5.6 crore, Kaushal said Gurugram and Faridabad would receive Rs 2 crore each. These two districts have witnessed a high number of road accidents in recent years, making it crucial to invest in safety initiatives.

A sum of Rs 2.30 crore has been allocated for Hisar, Sonipat, Karnal, Jhajjar, Palwal, Rewari, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Rohtak, and Panchkula. So is Rs 1.30 crore that has been allocated for Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Narnaul, Mewat, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Jind, and Yamunanagar, emphasising a comprehensive approach towards road safety across the state.

