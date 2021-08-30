Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced Rs 6 crore for Sumit Antil for winning gold and setting a world record in javelin throw at the Tokyo Paralympics and Rs 4 crore for Yogesh Kathuniya for winning silver in discus throw.

The state government will also give government jobs to them, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister said that Antil has won the hearts of the people of Haryana as well as the entire nation by winning a gold medal with a world record in javelin throw at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Khattar also praised Kathuniya for bringing laurels to Haryana and the country.

