Chandigarh, July 16 (IANS) The monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly will start on August 2.

Agriculture Minister O.P. Dhankar said here on Tuesday the decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Cabinet also authorised Finance Minister Abhimanyu to table the supplementary demands related to budget.

–IANS

