Haryana Assembly supports revoking of Article 370

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (IANS) The Haryana Assembly on Monday passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, thanking the Central government for taking the decision to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister also informed the members that the Central government also decided to bifurcate the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir which would have a legislature, while Ladakh would be without a legislature.

