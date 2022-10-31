Haryana authorities on Monday demolished three houses of gangster Kaushal Chaudhary that were built illegally.

The houses were built 600 sq.yards of Haryana Shekhari Vikar Pradikaran’s (HSVP) land at Hans Enclave, Naharpur Rupa village.

It was built for renting purpose.

Chaudhary, who is currently lodged in the Rohtak jail, has been booked in cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, loot and possession of illegal weapons.

An official of the HSVP said the land was acquired by the department in 1992 but the gangster illegally grabbed it and built houses.

The official said that a notice was also served to the house owner before demolition.

The owner had also approached the court and got a stay earlier but the court lifted the stay against the property on October 28.

“The demolition drive has been launched on the directions of the HSVP. The focus is on properties bought using the proceeds of crime from loot and extortion,” the official said.

