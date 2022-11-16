Newly elected BJP MLA from Adampur constituency in Haryana, Bhavya Bishnoi, son of Kuldeep Bishnoi, was administered the oath of office by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Bhavya Bishnoi is the youngest MLA of his family. His father Kuldeep Bishnoi recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi won the high-octane Adampur byelection in Hisar district of Haryana defeating Congress’ Jai Prakash by a margin of around 16,000 votes.

Bhavya Bishnoi’s win is also considered as the victory of ruling BJP in Haryana, as the state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar as well as his entire ministry had worked extremely hard and left no stone unturned to bag the seat.

