Haryana’s young pugilists Sikander and Yogesh Dhanda started their junior boys national campaign with identical 5-0 victories as Vansh also moved to the next round after a hard-fought 3-2 win on Day Two.

Sikander started the day in the 48kg category against Harshit Gahlot of Delhi and looked in control from the first round itself. Harshit had no answers for Sikander’s powerful punches as he secured an easy unanimous win. Yogesh (57kg) showed a similar display of power and precision against Akash V. of Karnataka to cruise into the next round with a 5-0 win.

Contrary to the first two results, Vansh (50kg) had to push really hard to get the win over Manish Gurjar of Rajasthan. Both the boxers started the match with an aggressive intent and traded a lot of blows but as the match progressed, Vansh got hold of the match and came out victorious with a scoreline of 3-2.

In the 48kg category, Divash Katare of SSCB was on top of his game against Anjin Anu Thomas of Kerala as he dominated his bout from the beginning, which led the referee to stop the contest (RSC) in the first round.

Ishwinder Singh (66kg) and Sahil Jethi (48kg) of Punjab scored an identical 5-0 win over Manteg Singh of Chandigarh & Soyam Malick of Bengal respectively. Both the boxers outshined their opponents with ease and didn’t give a chance of any comeback to secure the win.

