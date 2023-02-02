Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said state’s Budget session will begin on February 20 and will be held in two parts.

The Chief Minister told the media here that Haryana is in a better financial position compared to neighbouring states.

He said the economic growth rate of the country for this fiscal is about seven per cent. However, the economic growth rate of Haryana is about eight per cent.

“In the Union Budget, the limit of fiscal deficit has been fixed at three per cent of the state’s domestic product. We have already been able to keep the fiscal deficit below this. Our financial deficit for 2021-22 was 2.9 per cent. I am sure the deficit of the current fiscal is also less than this and will continue to be less than the prescribed limit,” he said.

According to the Union Budget, he said, the per capita income in the country has doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh since 2014. The per capita income of Haryana is about Rs 2.75 lakh.

“We have been making digital payments to farmers for the crop sale. So far, the digital payments of Rs 63,000 crore have been made in the accounts of around 10 lakh farmers.”

The Chief Minister said there is a provision for setting up Unity Mall in the Union Budget. “In these malls, the products of the industrial units established exclusively under the ‘One District-One Product’ scheme will be marketed.”

“Going a step further, we are running the ‘One Block-One Product’ scheme in Haryana. The state will be greatly benefitted from the opening of Unity Malls,” he said.

