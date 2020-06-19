Trending now

Haryana caps Covid-19 test rate at Rs 2,400

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Chandigarh, June 19 (IANS) The Haryana government on Friday decided to lower the rates of Covid-19 test samples to Rs 2,400, down from the current Rs 4,500, an official said.

The decision, which came into effect on Friday itself, was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

However, in government hospitals the test is conducted free of cost.

Haryana reported 115 new cases of coronavirus by Friday afternoon, taking the state’s case tally to 9,333. The state has reported 134 causalities so far.

A day earlier, the government decided to regulate interstate movement of people who are coming from other states for a stay of more than three days, based on health-related reasons due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

An official spokesman said self-registration on the portal www.saralharyana.gov.in and downloading of Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for all travellers entering Haryana for a stay of more than three days (72 hours).

–IANS

vg/kr

