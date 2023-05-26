Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday directed the officials concerned to expedite the processing of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram.

The entire legacy waste should be processed by November 2023, he said at a virtual meeting with the officers of the Urban Local Bodies Department, Municipal Corporations of Gurugram (MCG), and Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) here.

To effectively manage the fresh waste in Faridabad, the officers informed in the meeting that decentralised waste processing facilities with a capacity of 890 tonnes per day (TPD) are being established by the MCF at various sites.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers to ensure the timely disposal of Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) by utilising GPS-enabled vehicles.

To expedite the waste disposal process, he also directed the officers to identify and finalize two more landfill sites in Gurugram within a specific timeline.

He stressed the need to increase daily waste processing capacity in the Bandhwari site and asked the Commissioner of MCG to fix timelines for each activity and designate officers responsible for achieving the targets.

MCG has developed 2.5 acres of land at Bandhwari for fresh waste disposal, and dumping operations have commenced since April 15.

To maintain quality standards, the Chief Secretary urged the officers to regularly monitor the calorific value of processed waste at the waste-to-energy plant (WTE plant).

