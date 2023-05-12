Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday held a meeting to speed up the implementation of road connectivity between Delhi and Haryana.

Additionally, the strengthening of the connectivity will alleviate the burden on existing roads and ease the traffic congestion in the region.

Kaushal said it was decided that the Public Works Department (PWD) would take up the issue with counterpart NCT Delhi regarding the road connectivity from Inder Lok Metro Station (New Delhi) to the Delhi-Haryana Border in Sonipat district, utilising the alongside of Western Yamuna Canal.

The PWD has been instructed to prepare and submit the detailed project report (DPR) to the Irrigation Department for approval.

The meeting also entailed discussion on three additional road connections between Gurugram and Delhi. The first proposal involved establishing a 75-meter wide connection from Sectors 114/115 and 108/109 to Najafgarh Road in Delhi.

Gurugram-Mehrauli road as the National Highway 236 and the link connecting the Gurugram-Mehrauli road with Nelson Mandela T-Point, located near the Vasant Kunj Flyover, will be developed by traversing through the Delhi Ridge.

This proposed link holds great potential for enhancing connectivity and streamlining transportation routes in the region.

20230512-194006