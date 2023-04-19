INDIALIFESTYLE

Haryana CM announces three services to digitally empower beneficiaries

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar on Wednesday announced three services to digitally empower beneficiaries. These were ‘Pro-active Divyang Pension Service’, ‘Tau se pucho’ and online room booking facility at PWD rest houses.

The Chief Minister told the media here that these initiatives would prove to be a milestone in the government’s vision of paperless and transparent governance.

Divulging details, he said ‘Pro-active Divyang Pension Service’ will enable automated pension benefits for persons with disabilities.

“Now, all such beneficiaries will not have to visit the offices to get their benefits,” said an elated Chief Minister.

He said the data of persons with more than 60 per cent disability is available with the Parivar Informatics Data Repository that will be certified by the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority every month.

“The data of all such persons with disabilities found eligible after verification (as per the eligibility criteria prescribed by the scheme) will be shared with the SEWA Department.”

He said the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority (PPP) has created a WhatsApp bot ‘Tau Se Pucho’ along with web-based Chatbot Solution.

‘Tau Se Pucho’ bilingual chatbot is integrated with WhatsApp and is designed to give quick responses to the queries raised by the people.

While launching the portal for room booking at PWD (B&R) rest houses, the Chief Minister said now all rest houses can be booked online by government officials and people for personal use.

