Calling upon the panchayats to take care of destitute cows, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said strict laws have been enacted by the government for the protection of cows.

Under this, rigorous imprisonment of up to 10 years, and a heavy penalty will be imposed if anyone is found involved in cow slaughtering.

He also called upon the panchayats and other institutions to come forward in taking care of destitute cows by making cow shelters. If required, they will also be given grants by the government, said Khattar.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony of the Haryana Livestock Exhibition-2023 at Charkhi Dadri.

Highlighting the benefits of drinking A2 cow milk, the Chief Minister said this milk is a rich source of minerals and is believed to prevent many chronic diseases. He said efforts should be made for increasing the production and consumption of this variety of milk.

“Along with traditional farming, livestock owners and farmers should also adopt other commercial activities like beekeeping, fisheries, floriculture, and setting up small-scale industries of food processing. The government is ready to extend all required support to them,” said Khattar.

Animal Husbandry Minister J.P. Dalal said the purpose of organizing such fairs is to educate the farmers and cattle-rearers about new techniques so that their income can be boosted by increasing milk production by using latest techniques.

Dalal expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for increasing the budget of Gau Seva Aayog by 10 fold. He said the Aayog has the policy to make a Gau Van in 22 districts.

Haryana is the only state where insurance of more than 8 lakh cattle has been done, he added.

