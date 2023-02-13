Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, accompanied by his deputy Dushyant Chautala, on Monday conducted an aerial inspection of the area earmarked for the development of the world’s largest jungle safari park to be built on about 10,000 acres in Gurugram and Nuh district in the Aravalli hills.

Khattar and Chautala also held a meeting with officers of the district administration and the Forest Department and gave necessary directions regarding the marking of the areas and other works on the site earmarked for the proposed project.

Opinions and suggestions will be taken from world-class experts to make this jungle safari world-class, an official statement said here.

Khattar said on the one hand the development of jungle safari in this area would help preserving this mountain range, on the other a large number of people from the national capital and neighbouring areas will visit here and that will generate employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said the government has formulated the Home Stay Policy with the aim of promoting tourism in Haryana. Under this, tourists will also get a chance to get acquainted with the local culture.

20230213-165403