Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the state government while respecting the Sikh sentiments had strongly defended the formation of a separate gurdwara management committee for the state in the Supreme Court.

Addressing a gathering after attending the concluding ceremony of Akhand Path at Gurdwara Sri Nada Sahib in Panchkula near here, Khattar said, “As a result of which the Supreme Court announced its verdict in favour of the Sikh sangat of Haryana by upholding the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014.

“The verdict will certainly further strengthen the unity of the sect.”

The Chief Minister said Sri Akal Takht is still the highest authority. But local committees are needed for the gurdwaras built at different places. “The separation of the management system of gurdwara is certainly not going to affect the unity of the sect,” said Khattar.

“When separate gurdwara management committees can be formed for Patna Sahib, Takht Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib, Nanded and Delhi, then why the same cannot be done in Haryana. The formation of the gurdwara management committee has been done only for making the governance and management system of the gurdwaras smoother,” he asserted.

“The religious system is supreme, there is no interference of the government in it,” clarified the Chief Minister.

He said as per the order of the Supreme Court, the election of the gurdwara management committee will be held in 18 months, till then the ad hoc committee will look after the functioning of the gurdwaras in the state.

In the elections, whosoever wins will get the command of the committee. “There will be no interference from the government. After the completion of the election process, the ad hoc committee would hand over all its functioning to the newly elected committee,” added Khattar.

He said talks are going for giving the HSIIDC plot in Panchkula to Gurdwara Sri Nada Sahib. A final decision in this regard will be taken soon, the Chief Minister said.

“I am hopeful that the entire Sikh sangat will now work in the spirit of harmony and brotherhood and will do its best for the interest of society.”

The Chief Minister assured that the Sikh sangat would get full support from the state government and together they would do the welfare of society.

20221009-181002