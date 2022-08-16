The Haryana government on Tuesday felicitated Commonwealth Games medal winners, who returned home after performing spectacularly in Birmingham, at the Apparel House in Sector-44 here.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured them all support in the future and advised them to continue their hard work and bring more laurels to the country.

Haryana sportspersons brought honour to the country by winning 20 medals, including nine gold, at the Commonwealth Games.

The gold medallists were awarded Rs 1.50 crore each, silver medallists got Rs 75 lakh, while the bronze medallists were awarded with Rs 50 lakh. Those securing fourth position got Rs 15 lakh each.

Along with this, an amount of Rs 7.50 lakh was given to all the sportspersons from Haryana who participated in the Commonwealth games.

“Haryana accounted for 33 per cent of the total medals won by India,” Khattar said.

The medal winners from Haryana are: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Naveen Kumar, Anshu Malik, Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot, Deepak Nehra and Mohit Grewal (wrestling); Sudhir (para powerlifting), Amit Panghal, Neetu Ghanghas, Sagar Ahlawat and Jasmine (boxing); Shefali Verma (cricket); Abhishek and Surendra (men’s hockey); Sandeep Poonia (athletics); Savita Punia, Jyoti, Monika Malik, Nisha Warsi, Neha Goel, Udita, Navneet, Sharmila and Sonika(women’s hockey).

