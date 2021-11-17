Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday that a committee has been formed to control pollution in 4 districts of NCR in the state. The committee will include engineers and commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), besides officers of the concerned departments.

This committee will brainstorm on how to reduce pollution and suggest measures for it. Khattar said that the implementation of the odd-even rule is also being considered.

Apart from this, Supreme Court directions related to air pollution will be strictly followed.

The Chief Minister was interacting with media representatives after presiding over the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram on Wednesday. In this meeting, 16 complaints were placed before the Chief Minister, out of which 14 were disposed of on the spot.

Regarding the advertisement being put up illegally in Gurugram city, the CM said that the MCG has launched a campaign to remove illegal advertisements in the last 15 days.

He informed that there are about Rs 400 crore of advertisement dues on behalf of many companies but these cases are pending in court. After the decision of the court, that amount will be recovered.

“Now advertisements can be placed only after taking permission from the MCG. The corporation has formed teams for this. In the last two months, 120 FIRs have also been registered against those who put up advertisements illegally,” Khattar told reporters.

The Chief Minister also informed that the Municipal Corporation is taking over the colonies of the builder area in a phased manner. Eight colonies of Gurugram city were to be transferred to the Municipal Corporation, out of which 5 have been done.

“DLF Phase-3 is also to be transferred in this episode but till the transfer is not done, DLF Phase-3 residents will have to pay the maintenance charges to DLF itself. DLF will have time to complete the infrastructure and basic facilities in this colony by December 31, 2021. After that, if there is any shortcoming, then the Municipal Corporation will get it assessed and work will be completed whose cost will be taken from DLF.

