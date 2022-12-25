While marking the celebrations of Good Governance Day on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and great freedom fighter Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Haryana Chief Minister on Sunday gave 22 Good Governance awards to departments for playing an instrumental role in turning the dream of ‘Digital Haryana’ into reality.

At a state-level function in Panchkula, the Chief Minister announced that the year 2023 would be marked Antodaya Arogya Varsh.

He said in the past eight years, the state made efforts to realise the Prime Minister’s ‘health for all vision’. “Now moving ahead in this direction, in 2023 the focus would be on increasing the number of doctors along with further strengthening the health infrastructure. Also the focus would be laid on promoting yoga and Ayurveda.”

The Chief Minister said in the annual confidential report (ACR) of the officers and employees, the opinion of the public should be included as to whether officers and employees are executing their works properly or not.

“In a democracy, the public is paramount as they elect the public representatives. So their opinion should also be taken regarding the efficiency and working of the government machinery,” he added.

The Chief Minister said for the government and development work to be done properly and smoothly, there should be public participation through social audit. “If the public monitors the development works, then definitely the quality of the works becomes better.”

The Chief Minister announced that 177 colonies in eight districts would be regularised. He said two years ago 845 such colonies were identified by the government. A temporary residents welfare association was also constituted. A law has been enacted for regularising such colonies, he added.

