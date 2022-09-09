Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday congratulated Panipat-based athlete Neeraj Chopra for creating history by securing the first position in the Diamond League Finals in Zurich.

He expressed pleasure over the performance of Chopra and expressed hope that his stellar performance will continue in the future as well.

Neeraj Chopra is one of the finest sportspersons of Haryana and has left his indelible mark in the noted international sports events globally, Khattar said in a statement.

“With this unprecedented achievement by Neeraj, the young players of the country and the state will surely draw inspiration from him and work more hard to bring laurels for the country in their respective game,” he added.

20220909-192801