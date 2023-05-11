INDIALIFESTYLE

Haryana CM inaugurates 46 health institutions in 17 districts

NewsWire
0
0

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday inaugurated 46 health institutions in 17 districts, including the 275-bed Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar.

At the state-level programme in Yamunanagar, the Chief Minister announced a monthly pension of Rs 2,750 to patients suffering from 55 rare diseases like Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

With the announcement, nearly 8,000 patients will get the financial benefits.

“The inaugurations and the financial assistance for the patients would play a pivotal role in further strengthening the health infrastructure, besides providing the best healthcare facilities for every citizen,” said Khattar.

The 275-bed Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar has been constructed with an outlay of Rs 100 crore. He also inaugurated health institutions in Bhiwani, Karnal, Fatehabad, Rohtak, Kaithal, Faridabad, Palwal, Sirsa, Panchkula, Nuh, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, Yamunanagar, Hisar, Gurugram, Narnaul and Kurukshetra.

“Time and again, the present government has given a lot of emphasis on strengthening the healthcare system. Along with increasing the budget and patient-friendly and people-friendly initiatives to fortify the healthcare sector, we have ensured that everyone should get state-of-the-art facilities at affordable prices,” said the Chief Minister.

“When our government was formed in 2014, the number of MBBS seats in Haryana was only 750. With the opening of new medical colleges, these seats have now increased to 1,900. Also, now seven medical colleges are either under construction or have been announced.”

The Chief Minister said soon a new medical college and an Ayurvedic college would also be constructed in Panchkula.

20230511-175003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Marathis irked by Pune groups’ plan to intrude on Ganeshotsav...

    Goa restores temple rebuilt by Shivaji, raises hopes for other Portuguese...

    Are malnutrition and muscle loss interlinked?

    Status of 2-day nationwide bank strike will be known on Jan...