Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated development projects of Rs 1,411 crore comprising education, health, sports, road connectivity and water.

At a state-level programme held through video conferencing from here, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 163 projects in 22 districts.

These include inauguration of 80 projects worth Rs 475 crore and laying foundation stones of 83 projects of Rs 935 crore.

Dedicating the projects, the Chief Minister restated his belief of ensuring equitable development of the state.

A total of 33 projects worth Rs 145.73 crore were dedicated to the people of Jind district.

Out of these, Khattar inaugurated nine projects worth Rs 27.82 crore and laid foundation stones of 24 other projects amounting to Rs 117.91 crore.

–IANS

vg/vd