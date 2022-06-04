INDIA

Haryana CM inspects proposed state assembly site in Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday visited the proposed site located at light point near the railway station on the IT Park Road here for the construction of the new building for the state Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly).

The Chief Minister held discussions regarding two other sites. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta accompanied him.

Khattar took detailed information about the site from Urban Planning Department officials through a map. He also inquired about the length, width and other measurements of the site spread over 10 acres.

The officials apprised the Chief Minister about the ownership of the land and other formalities.

Currently, Haryana and Punjab share a common complex of the Legislative Assembly in Chandigarh, the joint capital.

