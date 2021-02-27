Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday launched four welfare schemes at a state-level programme organised here to mark the 644th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

The district-level virtual programmes were also organised in all 22 districts.

Khattar launched Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana under which selection of one lakh poor families residing in the state who are having lowest family income would be done through Parivar Pehchan Patra portal.

So far 65 lakh families have been identified, he said.

“Every possible effort will be made to increase the family income of such families’ to at least Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per month. For this, the government will emphasise on the skill development, besides providing employment opportunities and financial assistance,” he said.

On the occasion the Chief Minister announced to increase a financial assistance under the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojna to Rs 80,000 from Rs 50,000 for the repair of houses belonging to the Scheduled Caste families living below poverty line (BPL).

He also announced that the BPL families belonging to any category will be able to avail the benefits of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojna.

Earlier, this scheme was limited to the BPL families belonging to the Scheduled Caste. He said from April 1 the annual income slab of the BPL families would be increased from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh.

Also the legal aid given to the Scheduled Caste has been increased to Rs 21,000 from Rs 11, 000.

Khattar said in a bid to spread the message of social harmony, brotherhood, and removing the evils of casteism, a sum of Rs 11 crore has been allocated under the Sant Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasaar Yojana.

Under this scheme, a financial assistance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the social and religious organisations for holding programmes on the birth anniversaries of the saint at the block and gram levels.

–IANS

