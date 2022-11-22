HEALTHINDIA

Haryana CM launches mobile health screening bus

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday flagged off a state-of-the-art mobile health screening bus ‘Wellness on Wheels’ to offer free services to the underprivileged communities as part of a joint CSR programme of DLF Foundation and Fortis Hospital.

The screening services will include tests such as blood analysis, urine analysis, and HBA1C testing, along with doctor consultation which can be taken up by any age group. Post the diagnostic reports, if anyone needs further evaluation/treatment, the hospital will help such patients to get the best treatment.

“Wellness on Wheels is one such initiative that we have undertaken in collaboration with the hospital, under which the mobile health screening bus will offer free diagnostic services to rural and urban slum communities in Haryana. The underprivileged communities will benefit through an array of diagnostic services free of cost, including blood analysis, urine analysis, and HBA1C, among others,” Gayatri Paul, CEO of DLF Foundation said.

