Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched the ‘smart e-beat’ system at the office of the Gurugram Police Commissioner and flagged off 119 motorcycle riders of the Gurugram police connected with this system.

With this initiative, the Gurugram police claims to improve patrolling, detecting crime, monitoring the police personnel on the beat, improving police-public relations and finding out their real-time location.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said that earlier this initiative was implemented as a pilot project in east Gurugram and Manesar.

“This month this e-beat system has been expanded and it has been implemented in south Gurugram and west Gurugram as well. Under this new system, every rider has to download the ‘e-beat’ app on their mobile phone. Those riders mark their attendance by punching on this app by going to the area where they have been deployed. The responsibility of identifying and checking sensitive places is given to these riders,” she added.

The Police Commissioner also informed that the data of anti-social elements and stolen vehicles has also been mentioned in this app so that these riders will help find the stolen vehicles.

“This system will work as a secure, digital, smart and real-time patrolling solution. This is a next-generation patrolling app on which the monitoring dashboard will display how many points or places the rider has checked, how many they have not visited, how many places the rider has reached,” the top Gurugram police official said.

According to the police, this is a GIS-based system and with the introduction of this system, monitoring of police riders will be done more effectively.

Under this system, it would cover all the 33 police station areas in Gurugram and 119 motorcycle riders will be deployed. Each motorcycle rider will have two policemen and 714 policemen will perform duty in three shifts a day.

The Gurugram police said they have identified 2,056 sensitive locations or points in the city, which mainly include ATMs, petrol pumps, residences of senior citizens, schools, colleges, religious places, crime-affected areas etc. which will be covered by these riders.

These beat points would be visited twice every 24 hours by the police riders deputed on the beat.

This system will be integrated with emergency response support (ERV) system in future so that apart from ERV, this rider can also reach for help on calls received on phone number ‘112’.

