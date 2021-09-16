Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about farmers protest and the Karnal violence.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg here.

“I briefed the Prime Minister about new schemes and initiatives launched in the state. I also briefed the Prime Minister about ongoing farmers protest and the incident happened in Karnal,” Khattar said after the meeting.

Violence between police and protesting farmers in Haryana broke out on August 28 with the latter trying to reach Karnal city to protest against a state-level BJP meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khattar on local bodies elections. On September 11, farmer unions had announced they would conclude their week-long agitation in Karnal after some demands were agreed to.

Khattar also invited Prime Minister Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC).

The HORC, connecting Palwal to Sonepat via Sohna, Manesar and Kharkhoda, is an electrified broad gauge double railway line for passenger and freight traffic.

The meeting had created speculations in political circles about a possible change of guard in the state. However, the saffron party leaders in the national capital and Haryana denied the speculation.

“I am not aware about any change of guard in state and there is no buzz in the state unit,” a Haryana BJP leader said.

–IANS

ssb/vd