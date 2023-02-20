Governor Bandaru Dattatraya told the assembly on Monday that the Haryana government has created a special monitoring cell where the Chief Minister along with the Chief Secretary monitor 91 projects, spanning 15 departments, collectively with an estimated outlay of Rs 58,000 crore.

The monitoring cell has been made to review the project which costs more than Rs 100 crore.

Addressing the legislators on the onset of the state’s fourth Budget session, Dattatraya in his customary speech said the government ensured sincere efforts in technology update and to keep up with emerging technologies for welfare of people.

“With the launch of 5G services in India by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on October 1, 2022, 5G services are available in Gurugram, Panipat, Faridabad, Hisar and Rohtak. In the coming days, 5G services will be rolled out in the entire state of Haryana in a phased manner.”

The Governor said similarly the transition to electric mobility is a potent global strategy for de-carbonizing the transport sector.

“India is among few countries that support the global EV30@30 campaign, which aims to have at least 30 per cent new vehicles sales to be electric by 2030. Keeping this in mind, the government has launched Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy — 2022, envisaging to harness Haryana’s inherent strength in automotive manufacturing sector for exploring opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing.”

“The policy places a special emphasis on the creation of end-to-end ecosystem for e-mobility in the state.”

On corruption, he said the government has zero tolerance for corruption.

“CM Flying Squad is continuously working to further the government’s anti-corruption mission. During the year 2022, the flying squad conducted 1,303 raids. As a result of these raids, 456 FIRs were registered, and 555 persons were arrested. During its ongoing crusade against corruption in 2022, the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau, now renamed Anti-Corruption Bureau, arrested 193 government officials and 27 private persons on corruption charges in 246 cases.”

To promote and celebrate the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, he said the state government is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, G20 secretariat and line ministries to facilitate and organise G20-related events in Haryana such as Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting from March 1.

