Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday virtually inaugurated 40 soil testing laboratories set up at the block level.

In the first phase, soil testing of 25 lakh acres will be done this year.

The Chief Minister said the state is leaving no stone unturned to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to double the income of farmers. For this, soil testing laboratories have been set up across the state to make the farmers aware about the crops to be sown as per the soil fertility.

The Chief Minister said that in next three years, the soil testing of the entire 75 lakh acres of agricultural land in the state would be done.

Urging the farmers to adopt organic farming, he said Haryana has made a significant contribution to national foodgrain pool.

The Chief Minister asked the Agriculture Department to ensure participation of students of senior secondary schools and college in soil testing so that they could earn while studying. The students engaged in this work will be given an honorarium of Rs 40 per sample.

