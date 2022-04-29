The Haryana government has issued structural guidelines to ensure the safety of residents of multi-storey residential buildings across the state.

According to the new guidelines, during the construction of any building, the construction agency will have to get the safety standards audited three to four times.

The guidelines were issued by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing various Resident Welfare Association (RWA) representatives during the concluding session of the seminar-cum-workshop-cum-conference (Sevocon) held in Gurugram on Friday.

Khattar also released the structural safety guidelines booklet prepared by the Haryana Town and Country Planning Department after the event.

The Chief Minister also announced the appointment of a special officer to resolve the mutual disputes between the RWA and the society members. The disputes related to the accounts of RWAs will be resolved through an empanelled auditor.

“A new policy will also be made to fix the rules of handing over to the RWAs for residential complexes developed by the builders and the draft of this policy will be put on the website for one month so that the RWAs can give their suggestions, after which the policy will be published within 60 days. This policy will also include the rules of internal governance of the RWA,” he said.

Khattar also announced the appointment of two District Registrars in Gurugram and added that these Registrars would be equivalent to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

Referring to the irregularities committed at the level of builders in the programme, the Chief Minister said from 1985 till now, out of nearly 2,000 colonisers, only 15 colonisers have obtained the completion certificate.

To provide relief to the allottees, a list of 100 colonisers will be prepared and the premises will be handed over to the RWAs while completing the other services along with removing the shortcomings related to the completion.

Khattar directed that a nodal officer would be specially appointed by the state Town and Country Planning Department to complete the task.

The Chief Minister described the organisation of the Sevocon programme as a positive step not only for Gurugram but for the entire state.

“Such awareness program for RWAs would be organised every six months and this would also be made an important part of the policy. Apart from Gurugram, seminars of RWAs will also be organised in other urban areas and where there is no office of the Town and Country Planning Department, seminars will be organised through District Municipal Commissioner,” Khattar said.

Apart from this, he also announced the takeover of 9 major colonies of Gurugram — Malibu Town, Ardee City, Rose Wood City, Green Wood City, Mayfield Garden, Vipul Garden, Uppal South End and Sushant Lok 1 and 3 by the Urban Local Bodies department.

He also directed to restart the Allottee Grievance Redressal system under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner for the residents of Gurugram.

He said there is no provision of RWA in plotted colony, so provision will be made in this regard in the policy.

